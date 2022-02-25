BAE Systems’ (BA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BAE Systems (LON:BA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 670 ($9.11) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.05% from the company’s previous close.

BA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 644 ($8.76) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 630 ($8.57) price objective on BAE Systems in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($8.16) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 730 ($9.93) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BAE Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 645.67 ($8.78).

Shares of LON BA opened at GBX 631.80 ($8.59) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 574.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 569.08. The company has a market capitalization of £19.89 billion and a PE ratio of 11.49. BAE Systems has a 12-month low of GBX 408.29 ($5.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,957.50 ($26.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.08, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

