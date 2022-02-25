B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Plans $1.00 Quarterly Dividend

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th.

B. Riley Financial has increased its dividend payment by 1,462.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ:RILY opened at $58.00 on Friday. B. Riley Financial has a 1-year low of $51.79 and a 1-year high of $91.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.34.

In other news, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.17 per share, for a total transaction of $129,442.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 77,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $639,515.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 1,086,598 shares of company stock worth $9,091,336 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in B. Riley Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,173 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,857,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in B. Riley Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,881 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.18% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack, Brands, and Corporate and Other.

