B. Riley Cuts Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Price Target to $265.00

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at B. Riley from $315.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 231.46% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NVAX. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.43.
Shares of NVAX opened at $79.95 on Wednesday. Novavax has a twelve month low of $66.38 and a twelve month high of $277.80. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.40.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 186.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.62% of the company’s stock.
Novavax Company Profile (Get Rating)
Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.
