B. Riley Cuts Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Price Target to $265.00

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at B. Riley from $315.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 231.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NVAX. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.43.

Shares of NVAX opened at $79.95 on Wednesday. Novavax has a twelve month low of $66.38 and a twelve month high of $277.80. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.40.

In other Novavax news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.20, for a total transaction of $1,817,014.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total transaction of $704,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,878 shares of company stock worth $7,493,353. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 186.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

