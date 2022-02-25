B. Riley Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) – B. Riley upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.82 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.80.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Warrior Met Coal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warrior Met Coal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

NYSE HCC opened at $29.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.57 and its 200-day moving average is $24.60. Warrior Met Coal has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $32.61.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $415.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.64 million. Warrior Met Coal had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 78.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 418,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,204,000 after purchasing an additional 183,615 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 12,526 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,389,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 871,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,287,000 after acquiring an additional 13,146 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Warrior Met Coal news, COO Jack K. Richardson sold 4,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $130,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Warrior Met Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -46.51%.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.