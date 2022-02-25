Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $53.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.37 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 47.08%. Axonics’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS.

Shares of Axonics stock traded up $2.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.70. 28,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,807. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -29.36 and a beta of 0.42. Axonics has a 1-year low of $42.37 and a 1-year high of $79.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.22.

In other news, insider Karen Noblett sold 6,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $322,406.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total value of $1,018,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,930 shares of company stock worth $4,884,223. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Axonics during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Axonics by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Axonics by 443.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 6.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Axonics during the fourth quarter worth $1,051,000. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Axonics from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Axonics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Axonics from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

