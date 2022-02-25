Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Announces Earnings Results

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $217.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.65 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.
Shares of AXON stock traded up $3.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.14. The company had a trading volume of 661,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,184. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -325.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.90. Axon Enterprise has a one year low of $117.05 and a one year high of $209.00.
In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski bought 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $175.45 per share, for a total transaction of $103,690.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adriane M. Brown bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $142.11 per share, with a total value of $71,055.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 72,775 shares of company stock valued at $10,362,476 and sold 48,588 shares valued at $8,548,476. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
AXON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Craig Hallum upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.75.
Axon Enterprise Company Profile (Get Rating)
Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.
