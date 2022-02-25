Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Announces Earnings Results

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $217.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.65 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Shares of AXON stock traded up $3.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.14. The company had a trading volume of 661,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,184. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -325.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.90. Axon Enterprise has a one year low of $117.05 and a one year high of $209.00.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski bought 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $175.45 per share, for a total transaction of $103,690.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adriane M. Brown bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $142.11 per share, with a total value of $71,055.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 72,775 shares of company stock valued at $10,362,476 and sold 48,588 shares valued at $8,548,476. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

AXON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Craig Hallum upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.75.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

