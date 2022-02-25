AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) versus Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Head-To-Head Analysis

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) and Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for AvidXchange and Dynatrace, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AvidXchange 0 0 9 0 3.00 Dynatrace 0 3 14 0 2.82

AvidXchange presently has a consensus target price of 25.44, suggesting a potential upside of 158.58%. Dynatrace has a consensus target price of $66.47, suggesting a potential upside of 54.40%. Given AvidXchange’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AvidXchange is more favorable than Dynatrace.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AvidXchange and Dynatrace’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AvidXchange $185.93 million 10.38 -$101.25 million N/A N/A Dynatrace $703.51 million 17.49 $75.71 million $0.27 159.45

Dynatrace has higher revenue and earnings than AvidXchange.

Profitability

This table compares AvidXchange and Dynatrace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AvidXchange N/A N/A N/A Dynatrace 8.99% 9.71% 5.08%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.7% of AvidXchange shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.1% of Dynatrace shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Dynatrace shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Dynatrace beats AvidXchange on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AvidXchange (Get Rating)

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

About Dynatrace (Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc. offers a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users. It specializes in cloud ecosystem integration, incident and alert management integration, DevOps CI/CD integration, user experience and business intelligence insights. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

