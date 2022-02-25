Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,337,072 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,014 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Avid Technology were worth $38,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Avid Technology in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Avid Technology in the second quarter valued at $115,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Avid Technology in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Avid Technology by 66.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avid Technology in the second quarter valued at $223,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of AVID opened at $30.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 42.40 and a beta of 1.20. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.79 and a 52-week high of $40.48.

In related news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 5,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $157,160.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 15,669 shares of company stock valued at $485,373 in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

