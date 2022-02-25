AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AN. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.17.

Shares of AN opened at $106.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.57. AutoNation has a 1 year low of $74.23 and a 1 year high of $133.48.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 41.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AutoNation will post 17.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the second quarter worth $338,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 63.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 510,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,369,000 after acquiring an additional 198,809 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,550,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,964,000 after acquiring an additional 58,313 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the second quarter worth $12,697,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 9.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,098,000 after acquiring an additional 39,642 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment is comprised of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

