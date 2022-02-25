Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.30 to $1.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.145 billion to $1.160 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.Autodesk also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.460-$6.830 EPS.

Shares of ADSK traded up $9.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $218.18. 4,379,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,885,670. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $199.63 and a 1-year high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $252.43 and a 200-day moving average of $282.17. The stock has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $346.00 to $289.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a hold rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $314.80.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $1,210,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,095 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 306.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,018 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,377,000 after acquiring an additional 33,177 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 41,125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,563,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,924 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the software company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

