Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) PT Lowered to $298.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $340.00 to $298.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Autodesk from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $344.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $343.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.33.

Shares of ADSK opened at $218.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $252.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.17. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $199.63 and a twelve month high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,095 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Autodesk by 154.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,654,510 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $772,728,000 after buying an additional 1,610,242 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,839,301 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,641,953,000 after acquiring an additional 902,168 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,181,000. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,897,362 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,966,921,000 after purchasing an additional 875,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

