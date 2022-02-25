Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Given New $275.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $330.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $346.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $344.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.40.

Get Autodesk alerts:

ADSK stock opened at $218.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.17. The company has a market capitalization of $47.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $199.63 and a 12 month high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,095 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $335,000. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $687,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 85,551 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $24,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 231,488 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $65,092,000 after purchasing an additional 98,235 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk Company Profile (Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.