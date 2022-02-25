Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD – Get Rating) – B. Riley cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Audacy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now expects that the company will earn $0.93 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.95. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Audacy’s FY2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Audacy had a negative return on equity of 28.40% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.21) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AUD. Wells Fargo & Company cut Audacy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Audacy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of AUD opened at $2.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.63. Audacy has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $6.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUD. Scott Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Audacy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Audacy in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Audacy by 100.0% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,185 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Audacy in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Audacy in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Joseph M. Field sold 393,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total value of $999,998.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

Audacy, Inc is a scaled, multi-platform audio content, and entertainment company. The firm involves as a radio broadcasting group by offering premium audio. It engages in providing consumers with news, sports, podcasts, and music. Its broadcast brands include WFAN, KROQ, and 1010WINS. The company was founded by Joseph M.

