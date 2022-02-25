Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) & Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Head-To-Head Review

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Rating) and Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Auburn National Bancorporation and Community Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Auburn National Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A Community Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00

Community Financial has a consensus price target of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.25%. Given Community Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Community Financial is more favorable than Auburn National Bancorporation.

Dividends

Auburn National Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Community Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Auburn National Bancorporation pays out 45.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Community Financial pays out 15.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Auburn National Bancorporation has increased its dividend for 21 consecutive years and Community Financial has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Auburn National Bancorporation is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.6% of Auburn National Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.2% of Community Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Auburn National Bancorporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Community Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Auburn National Bancorporation and Community Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auburn National Bancorporation 26.61% 7.66% 0.78% Community Financial 32.99% 12.76% 1.17%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Auburn National Bancorporation and Community Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auburn National Bancorporation $33.57 million 3.38 $8.04 million $2.27 14.19 Community Financial $78.46 million 2.95 $25.89 million $4.47 9.05

Community Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Auburn National Bancorporation. Community Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Auburn National Bancorporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Auburn National Bancorporation has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Financial has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Community Financial beats Auburn National Bancorporation on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Auburn National Bancorporation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking services to commercial and retail customers. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial and Industrial, Construction and Land Development, Commercial Real Estate, Residential Real Estate, and Consumer Installment. The Commercial and Industrial segment includes loans to finance business operations, equipment purchases, or other needs for small and medium-sized commercial customers. The Construction and Land Development segment is comprised of both loans and credit lines for the purpose of purchasing, carrying and developing land into commercial developments or residential subdivisions. The Commercial and Industrial segment provides loans disaggregated into three classes: owner occupied, multi-family and other. The Residential Real Estate segment is involved in consumer mortgage and investment property. The Consumer Installment segment encompasses loans to individuals both secured by personal property and unsecured. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Auburn, AL.

Community Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Waldorf, MD.

