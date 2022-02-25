Atrium Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Downgraded by TD Securities to “Hold”

TD Securities cut shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:AMIVF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Atrium Mortgage Investment stock opened at $11.09 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.32. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 12 month low of $10.45 and a 12 month high of $11.96.
Atrium Mortgage Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)
