Atrium Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Downgraded by TD Securities to “Hold”

TD Securities cut shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:AMIVF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Atrium Mortgage Investment stock opened at $11.09 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.32. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 12 month low of $10.45 and a 12 month high of $11.96.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp. is engaged in providing financing solutions in both the commercial and residential real estate sectors. It funds a variety of types of mortgages including term, construction and bridge financing. Its investment strategy is to invest in commercial and residential mortgages from borrowers whose financing needs are not being met by the larger financial institutions.

