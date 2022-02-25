Atria Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,652 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.9% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 4,054 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $461.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $484.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.57.

LULU stock opened at $310.36 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $485.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $343.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $396.20. The stock has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a PE ratio of 46.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

