Atria Investments LLC Purchases 3,490 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,687 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $3,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 9.7% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,287 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,308 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,720 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 1,117.7% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 9,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 1,958.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 245,911 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,309,000 after buying an additional 233,965 shares during the period. 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on BEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $28.96 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.91 and a 1-year high of $38.27. The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.48 and a 200-day moving average of $32.41.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.69%.

About Franklin Resources (Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.