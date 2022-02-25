Atria Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,741 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF were worth $3,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 23.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 9,930 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 51.3% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 28.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FVC opened at $35.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.98. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $39.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.