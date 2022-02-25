Atria Investments LLC Acquires 5,264 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $3,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 10,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 7,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $4,121,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.39, for a total value of $5,039,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,179,349 shares of company stock valued at $427,569,373 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $121.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.71 and a 1-year high of $149.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.53.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.34. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BX. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.40.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

