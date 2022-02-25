Atria Investments LLC Acquires 2,025 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 960.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 86,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 78,220 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 433.2% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 129,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,701,000 after purchasing an additional 105,223 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 440,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 120,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 197,663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,963,000 after purchasing an additional 66,842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $120.86 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $104.84 and a 52 week high of $142.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.90%.

GPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.86.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

