Atria Investments LLC Acquires 10,319 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,319 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $3,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DLTR shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.45.

DLTR opened at $136.13 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $149.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

