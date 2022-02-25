Astrazeneca (NYSE:AZN) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Astrazeneca (NYSE:AZN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.
Shares of NYSE:AZN opened at $58.13 on Thursday. Astrazeneca has a 52-week low of $46.48 and a 52-week high of $64.21.
Astrazeneca Company Profile
