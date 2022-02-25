Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $3.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 28.36%.

Assured Guaranty stock traded up $6.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,029. Assured Guaranty has a 52 week low of $41.10 and a 52 week high of $59.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

Separately, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Assured Guaranty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGO. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 12.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 36.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

