AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $26.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. provides wealth management and technology solutions to financial advisers and their clients. AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. is based in Concord, California. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price target on AssetMark Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AssetMark Financial from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

NYSE AMK opened at $23.22 on Monday. AssetMark Financial has a 12 month low of $21.83 and a 12 month high of $29.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.34 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. AssetMark Financial had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AssetMark Financial will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AssetMark Financial news, SVP John Hahn sold 6,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $166,941.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in AssetMark Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in AssetMark Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 93,620.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 4,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.49% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

