Aspen Investment Management Inc Makes New Investment in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Aspen Investment Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 273 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 533.3% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 35.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 244.4% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 31 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
SHOP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $800.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,770.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $960.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,156.68.
Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.
