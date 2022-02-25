Aspen Investment Management Inc Buys 5,475 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 105.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,672 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 115.6% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 183.5% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,858,477. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $64.50 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.38. The company has a market cap of $202.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, DZ Bank raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.96.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

