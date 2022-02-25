Aspen Investment Management Inc Acquires 1,073 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 52.6% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 174,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,672,000 after acquiring an additional 60,131 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $217,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,775,000 after acquiring an additional 19,134 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHC traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $37.22. 1,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,240. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.30 and its 200 day moving average is $41.25. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $35.61 and a 52 week high of $44.17.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

