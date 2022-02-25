ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Receives $339.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $339.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ASM International from €438.00 ($497.73) to €379.00 ($430.68) in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ASM International in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. AlphaValue raised ASM International to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ASM International in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ASM International in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get ASM International alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ASMIY traded up $10.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $305.63. 2,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,945. ASM International has a 1 year low of $240.60 and a 1 year high of $497.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $375.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $403.52.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.31. ASM International had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 26.69%.

ASM International Company Profile (Get Rating)

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.