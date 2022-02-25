Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Artivion Inc. is a medical device company. It focused on developing simple, elegant solutions which address cardiac and vascular surgeons. The company’s group of products include aortic stents and stent grafts, prosthetic heart valves, cryopreserved cardiac and vascular allografts and surgical sealants. Artivion Inc., formerly known as CryoLife Inc., is headquartered in suburban Atlanta, Georgia. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AORT. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Artivion from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded Artivion from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

AORT stock opened at $19.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Artivion has a fifty-two week low of $16.56 and a fifty-two week high of $32.34. The firm has a market cap of $759.86 million, a P/E ratio of 644.21 and a beta of 1.55.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.45). Artivion had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Artivion will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James P. Mackin sold 10,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $184,037.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James P. Mackin sold 10,639 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $190,012.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Artivion, Inc is a medical device company focused on developing solutions that address cardiac and vascular surgeons’ clinical challenges in treating patients with aortic diseases. Its products include aortic stents and stent grafts, prosthetic heart valves, cryopreserved cardiac and vascular allografts, and surgical sealants.

