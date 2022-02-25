Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Position Lifted by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 394,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. accounts for about 3.2% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned 0.19% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $67,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9,671.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 936,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,279,000 after purchasing an additional 927,372 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 23,989.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 770,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,590,000 after purchasing an additional 767,671 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,109,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,728,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,326,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Shares of AJG stock traded up $1.11 on Friday, hitting $155.53. 3,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,043,081. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $119.75 and a twelve month high of $171.21.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.54%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 36,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.24, for a total transaction of $5,639,232.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total transaction of $1,652,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AJG has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.32.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile (Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.