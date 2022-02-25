Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.67 Billion

Analysts expect Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) to post $8.67 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.65 billion to $8.70 billion. Arrow Electronics reported sales of $8.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full year sales of $35.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $34.55 billion to $35.76 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $35.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.31 billion to $36.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Arrow Electronics.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ARW shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

ARW stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $120.71. The company had a trading volume of 735,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,799. Arrow Electronics has a 1 year low of $96.40 and a 1 year high of $137.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.53.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider David Alan West sold 16,423 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.17, for a total value of $2,039,243.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 52,993 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total value of $6,443,948.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,851 shares of company stock worth $10,639,328 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARW. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,066,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,325,000 after buying an additional 353,355 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 486,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,315,000 after purchasing an additional 291,490 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $36,538,000. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,930,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,090,000 after purchasing an additional 228,949 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 732.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 241,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,074,000 after purchasing an additional 212,142 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment is involved in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value-added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

