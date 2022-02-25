Arnon Katz Sells 21,707 Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) insider Arnon Katz sold 21,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $164,539.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Arnon Katz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Arnon Katz sold 34,543 shares of RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total value of $264,253.95.

Shares of REAL opened at $7.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.19. The RealReal, Inc. has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $28.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.01 and its 200-day moving average is $12.21.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.03 million. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 132.56% and a negative net margin of 58.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REAL. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on RealReal from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on RealReal from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on RealReal from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on RealReal from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RealReal by 11.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,343,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,709,000 after purchasing an additional 143,385 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in RealReal by 16.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 786,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,541,000 after acquiring an additional 109,899 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in RealReal by 35.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,961,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,766,000 after acquiring an additional 518,191 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in RealReal by 23.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in RealReal during the third quarter worth about $161,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

