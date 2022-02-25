Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:AHH)

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th.

Armada Hoffler Properties has decreased its dividend payment by 20.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Armada Hoffler Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 151.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Armada Hoffler Properties to earn $1.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.6%.

AHH opened at $14.30 on Friday. Armada Hoffler Properties has a fifty-two week low of $12.08 and a fifty-two week high of $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.12, a P/E/G ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.81.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 3.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AHH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 301,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 159,125 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 4th quarter worth $1,056,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 107,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 270,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 25,320 shares in the last quarter. 60.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

