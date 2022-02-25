Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arko had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 0.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS.

Shares of ARKO stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.15. 644,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,995. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Arko has a 12-month low of $7.32 and a 12-month high of $11.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.94 and a beta of 0.15.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Arko by 7.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Arko by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Arko by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Arko in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Arko by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 591,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 13,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

