Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$62.83.
ATZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$49.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.
Shares of TSE ATZ opened at C$48.55 on Friday. Aritzia has a 1 year low of C$28.70 and a 1 year high of C$60.64. The stock has a market cap of C$5.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$54.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$48.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.69, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77.
In other Aritzia news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.94, for a total transaction of C$289,697.50. Also, Senior Officer Todd Jeremy Ingledew sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.88, for a total value of C$588,771.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$588,771. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,997,737.
About Aritzia
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.
