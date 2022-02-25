Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$62.83.

ATZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$49.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of TSE ATZ opened at C$48.55 on Friday. Aritzia has a 1 year low of C$28.70 and a 1 year high of C$60.64. The stock has a market cap of C$5.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$54.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$48.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.69, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$453.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$363.40 million. Research analysts expect that Aritzia will post 1.6500001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aritzia news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.94, for a total transaction of C$289,697.50. Also, Senior Officer Todd Jeremy Ingledew sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.88, for a total value of C$588,771.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$588,771. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,997,737.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

