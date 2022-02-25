Arianee Market Cap Reaches $14.42 Million (ARIA20)

Arianee (CURRENCY:ARIA20) traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. In the last seven days, Arianee has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Arianee coin can now be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001363 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arianee has a total market capitalization of $14.42 million and approximately $3,032.00 worth of Arianee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00044110 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,818.55 or 0.07152329 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,436.10 or 1.00072603 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00045216 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00048498 BTC.

Arianee Coin Profile

Arianee’s genesis date was May 16th, 2019. Arianee’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,844,281 coins. The Reddit community for Arianee is https://reddit.com/r/Arianee . Arianee’s official Twitter account is @ArianeeProject

According to CryptoCompare, “The Arianee project is an independent, participative – organization whose mission is to build a global standard for the digital certification of valuable objects by promoting and supporting the adoption of the Arianee protocol. Arianee is building perpetual relationships between brands and owners, made of trust, respect and transparency. It believes in giving the power back to consumers. It believes in openness and decentralization. “

