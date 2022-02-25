Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.77

Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.77 and traded as high as $1.85. Argonaut Gold shares last traded at $1.81, with a volume of 74,634 shares trading hands.

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.63.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.24.

Argonaut Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities on gold-bearing properties. Its primary assets are the production stage El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex in Durango, Mexico and the production stage La Colorada mine in Sonora, Mexico.

