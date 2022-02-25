Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Hits New 52-Week High at $94.56

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $94.56 and last traded at $94.50, with a volume of 35860 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $94.10.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARNA shares. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arena Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.86.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 14.82, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.41.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.26) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.73 million. The business’s revenue was up 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.10) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 84,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 7,221 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,956,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $324,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,345,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 65,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after buying an additional 5,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.