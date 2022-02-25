Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $4.80 EPS

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $4.80, Fidelity Earnings reports. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 48.12% and a negative net margin of 735.12%.

Shares of NYSE:RCUS traded up $5.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.59. 1,274,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,053. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 0.85. Arcus Biosciences has a 1-year low of $22.36 and a 1-year high of $49.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.40.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush raised their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.33.

In related news, President Juan C. Jaen sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $34,444.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 34,822 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $1,444,416.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,516 in the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCUS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 94,862 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 53,609 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 312.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 50,261 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $2,030,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 24,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

