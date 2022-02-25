Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It commercializes medicines to solve critical health care problems as well as engages on late-stage proprietary product pipeline which focuses on the treatment of diseases of central nervous system. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ AQST opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 3.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.25. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $6.40.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 13,532.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 15,833 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $74,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 365.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 16,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.17% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.