APYSwap One Day Volume Tops $343,289.00 (APYS)

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 25th. APYSwap has a market cap of $1.56 million and $343,289.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APYSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0857 or 0.00000217 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, APYSwap has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get APYSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00042066 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,720.11 or 0.06886441 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,313.31 or 0.99528647 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00044081 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00047858 BTC.

APYSwap Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

APYSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APYSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APYSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APYSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for APYSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APYSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.