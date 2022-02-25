AppLovin (NYSE:APP) PT Lowered to $86.00 at Citigroup

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $112.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on AppLovin from $128.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on AppLovin from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AppLovin from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on AppLovin from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AppLovin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.40.

Shares of APP stock opened at $57.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. AppLovin has a 1 year low of $49.41 and a 1 year high of $116.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion and a PE ratio of 815.97.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). AppLovin had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $793.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.38 million. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AppLovin will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AppLovin news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $998,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total value of $4,025,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,637,000 shares of company stock worth $694,994,270 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 1,951.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

