AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen Sells 17,000 Shares

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 17,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $998,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Katie Kihorany Jansen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 7th, Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 20,000 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total value of $1,610,200.00.

Shares of NYSE:APP opened at $57.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 815.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. AppLovin Co. has a one year low of $49.41 and a one year high of $116.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.15.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). AppLovin had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $793.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.38 million. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,122,155,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $914,943,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in AppLovin by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AppLovin by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,927,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,475,000 after purchasing an additional 903,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,005,000. Institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APP. BTIG Research decreased their price target on AppLovin from $128.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on AppLovin from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on AppLovin from $112.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on AppLovin from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on AppLovin from $116.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.40.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

