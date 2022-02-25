Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 47.78% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.
Shares of AAOI opened at $4.06 on Friday. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12-month low of $3.49 and a 12-month high of $11.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $110.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.74.
Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI)
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Consider Adding Now
Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.