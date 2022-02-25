Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. Its portfolio consists of hotels, guest rooms and resorts. The company operates primarily in the United States. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is headquarted in Richmond, VA. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

APLE traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $17.75. 3,025,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,805,442. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.46 and its 200-day moving average is $15.81. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.52 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Hospitality REIT has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 31.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,872,000 after purchasing an additional 120,248 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 287,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,520,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 10.1% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 85,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 7,815 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 115,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 5,934 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,172,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,909,000 after buying an additional 71,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

