Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform which enables organizations to develop various applications primarily in the United States and internationally. The Company’s products include business process management software, case management, mobile application development and platform as a service. It serves financial services, healthcare, government, telecommunications, media, energy, manufacturing and transportation organizations. Appian Corporation is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. “

Get Appian alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on APPN. Morgan Stanley reiterated a hold rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Appian in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Appian presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.40.

Shares of NASDAQ APPN opened at $58.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.77 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.95. Appian has a 52-week low of $46.85 and a 52-week high of $189.50.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. Appian had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $104.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Appian will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Appian news, Director Michael G. Devine acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.19 per share, with a total value of $26,476.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.41 per share, with a total value of $1,282,865.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 153,250 shares of company stock valued at $8,680,600 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Appian by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,346,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,521,000 after purchasing an additional 750,090 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Appian by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 950,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,926,000 after acquiring an additional 407,385 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in Appian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,510,000. StackLine Partners LP raised its holdings in Appian by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. StackLine Partners LP now owns 470,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,654,000 after acquiring an additional 217,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Appian by 148.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 186,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,276,000 after acquiring an additional 111,476 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Appian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Appian (APPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.