Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.
Shares of Apollo Medical stock traded down $5.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.51. 779,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,598. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.35. Apollo Medical has a twelve month low of $23.20 and a twelve month high of $133.23.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.
Apollo Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Apollo Medical (AMEH)
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.