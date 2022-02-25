Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Shares of Apollo Medical stock traded down $5.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.51. 779,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,598. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.35. Apollo Medical has a twelve month low of $23.20 and a twelve month high of $133.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMEH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,960,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,979,000 after acquiring an additional 93,156 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 148.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after acquiring an additional 58,490 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $2,812,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,009,000 after acquiring an additional 20,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 70,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 18,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

