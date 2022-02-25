Apax Global Alpha (LON:APAX) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $215.29

Apax Global Alpha Limited (LON:APAX – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 215.29 ($2.93) and traded as low as GBX 187 ($2.54). Apax Global Alpha shares last traded at GBX 187 ($2.54), with a volume of 271,782 shares changing hands.
The company has a market capitalization of £919.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 213.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 216.92.
Apax Global Alpha Company Profile (LON:APAX)
