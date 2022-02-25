Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,600 ($21.76) price target on the mining company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($16.32) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($21.08) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Liberum Capital cut Antofagasta to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($16.32) target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($20.40) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($17.00) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,398.89 ($19.02).

Antofagasta stock opened at GBX 1,381.50 ($18.79) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,359.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,404.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80. Antofagasta has a 12 month low of GBX 1,198.50 ($16.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,972 ($26.82). The stock has a market cap of £13.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

