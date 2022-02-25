Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Stock Position Decreased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 79,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $29,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,977,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,909,000 after acquiring an additional 330,942 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 222,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,850,000 after acquiring an additional 78,319 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Anthem in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Anthem from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $483.40.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem stock opened at $441.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $107.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.06. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $298.60 and a one year high of $472.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $449.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $416.05.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. Anthem’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 18.28%.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

